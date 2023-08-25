Lady Rebels drop home opener to Walton-VeronaWalton-Verona prevented Owen County from winning its home opener, defeating the Lady Rebels 2-0 on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Walton-Verona won 25-20, 25-11 over Owen County in the high school volleyball match.
Amber Hall (2 kills, 10 assists, 4 digs, 1 service ace), Abigayle Stamper (4 digs, 2 service aces), Winter Vandiver (3 kills, 1 dig), Kennedi Craven (1 kill, 1 dig), Chloe McIntosh (4 kills, 1 dig), Makenna Simpson (10 assists, 2 digs, 1 service ace), Macie Godwin (2 kills, 7 digs, 3 service aces), Isabella O’Brien (9 kills, 14 digs, 3 service aces), Annie Allen (2 digs) and Natalie Ferguson (1 assist, 1 dig) each made an impact for Walton-Verona, which notched its second straight win.
Leah Fitzgerald (1 kill, 1 block), Maddi Morgan (1 kill, 1 service ace), Andi Gomez (1 kill, 2 assists, 1 service ace), Gwen Culberson (3 kills, 2 service aces), Savannah Anderson (1 assist, 3 service aces), Emma Dorton (1 kill) and Shya Smith (1 kill) each produced for Owen County in the match.
Owen County and Walton-Verona aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school volleyball season.
Owen County comes up short against Williamstown in season debutOwen County came up short as Williamstown prevailed 2-0 in a high school volleyball season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Williamstown defeated Owen County 26-24, 25-16, winning in back-to-back games.
Jolee Litz (9 assists, 2 digs), Gracey Crump (5 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 5 digs, 1 service ace), Lyla Feagan (3 digs, 1 service ace), Abby Knarr (6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 3 service aces) and Taylor Verbeck (7 digs, 2 service aces) each aided Williamstown in its win.
Savannah Anderson (3 assists, 1 service ace), Emma Dorton (4 kills, 1 block, 2 service aces), Gwen Culberson (4 kills), Andi Gomez (2 kills, 6 assists), Leah Fitzgerald (1 kill), Maddi Morgan (1 kill, 1 service ace) and Kyser Bottoms (1 assist) each contributed for Owen County in the season opener.
Rivals from bordering districts, Owen County and Williamstown are scheduled to meet again later in the season. Owen County is slated to host Williamstown for a late-season match on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
