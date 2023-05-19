How about a little bread history? British historian Ruth Goodman wrote a book about life during the Tudor era called How to Be a Tudor, a Dawn-to-Dusk Guide to Tudor Life.
Goodman explains that modern wheat only grows to be knee-high but during the years of 1485-1603 (Tudor era) wheat grew much taller and different varieties were grown together. What a brilliant idea! If one year the weather was bad for one type of wheat, the other type might make it. A fine example of biodiversity.
The wheat varieties from long ago were different from those of today. The mixed flours produced heavier, denser and more flavorful bread than today’s flour. Seven hundred years ago, bread was baked in a super hot wood oven. The bottom crusts were thick and chewy with specks of ash and charcoal on the base from the oven floor. In wealthy homes, the lower crust was cut off and fed to the servants and the clean upper crust went to the more socially elevated members of the household. Thus, upper crust became a synonym for social superiors.
Although there is no definitive origin of the phrase, “It is raining cats and dogs,” one theory comes from the fact that sixteenth century houses had thatched roofs made with the thick, long straw from the wheat stalks. The cats and dogs would climb into the straw roofs for warmth. When it rained, the animals sometimes would slip and fall through the roof; hence, it would rain cats and dogs.
Enough about bread and wheat from long ago. I hope you will try baking bread at home in your modern oven. Below is a bread receipt (Old English word for recipe) that I like to use for sandwich bread.
When baking, a scale greatly improves the success rate, especially for bread. I will admit that it took me a time or two to figure out how to use the digital food scale. The trick is to put an empty bowl on the scale and THEN turn it on. The scale with the bowl will register zero. Then add the ingredients to the bowl. When I make this receipt, I always use a scale. I like local honey but cane sugar can be used. The milk should be around 100 degrees. If it is over 110 degrees, the yeast will not work because it is dead.
I have made this bread without the yeast using only the sourdough starter but it takes all day. Using the yeast definitely hastens the process. The two clean brands of yeast are Red Star and SAF. King Arthur Flour recommends SAF Instant Yeast and Red Star Active Dry Yeast. Weisenberger Mill sells SAF Instant Yeast. You may use instant yeast or active dry yeast in the following receipt.
They may be interchanged on any bread receipt. I read where you should not poke a thermometer into a loaf of bread but until you are confident that you know when the bread is done, go ahead and use one. I am forever scarred by my sister’s 4-H fair project from nearly 50 years ago.
She made the bread, put it in the oven and went to her hostess job at the local restaurant. All I had to do was take it out when it was done.
When the bread was judged, it was doughy in the middle. No blue ribbon for her!
Soft Sourdough Sandwich Bread
1 scant cup (225 grams) warm milk (1 cup minus 2 tablespoons)
3 tablespoons honey OR 3 tablespoons (36 grams) granulated sugar
1 teaspoon instant yeast (optional if starter is ripe)
½ cup (150 grams) sourdough starter
3 cups plus 2 tablespoons (400 grams) bread flour
1 teaspoon Himalayan salt
2 tablespoons butter, very soft and cut into pieces
Butter for slathering on hot loaf of bread when comes out of the oven
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine warm milk and honey (or sugar) stirring to dissolve.
Add sourdough starter and yeast, stirring to combine.
Add flour and salt.
Mix on medium low speed until dough comes together.
With mixer on low speed, add butter pieces one at a time until combined.
Increase speed to medium and let the mixer knead the dough until it passes the windowpane test.
Transfer to a large oiled/buttered bowl.
Cover and let rise until passes poke test, about two hours.
Turn proofed dough out onto a clean counter top and stretch it several times to develop the gluten.
Roll it tightly into a loaf, pinching the seams together.
Transfer loaf to a well-oiled loaf pan.
Cover with oiled plastic wrap to rise again to about an inch above the rim of the pan.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes until golden and internal temperature reaches 200 degrees.
Remove from oven and immediately top with butter. Do Not Skip This Step!
Let cool in pan for five minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely before slicing.
Windowpane test — Take a small ball of dough and stretch it into a square. Keep on stretching until it becomes a thin film in the middle without breaking. The dough must be thin enough to pass light through without tearing. This is how to test if the dough is kneaded enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.