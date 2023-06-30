West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell has signed with Kentucky following an official visit to Lexington over the weekend.
Mitchell decided to enter the portal as a grad transfer last week after WVU head coach Bob Huggins resigned following an arrest for DUI.
“Kentucky basketball and its fan base speaks for itself,” Mitchell said. “An opportunity to be a part of something like this doesn’t come around very often. Coach Cal is a Hall of Fame coach who understands the game and the players he wants to play for him, but it’s the lifelong relationships with his players that stood out to me the most. That only happens when you know someone cares about their players.
“My team and personal goals this year are one and the same, grow and win as much as possible,” Mitchell said. “With a young core, growth is on the horizon and it won’t hurt for these guys to have someone with experience in college basketball to lean on when they need it.”
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward, who previously played at both UMass and Texas, averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 30 minutes while starting 32 of 34 games for the Mountaineers last season, shooting 47% from the floor, 36.4% from 3-point range and 78.9% from the free throw line.
As a senior last season, Mitchell scored in double figures in 21 of 34 games with three 20-point games, and two double-doubles. He scored 21 points in a win over Morehead State; 17 points and 8 rebounds in a win over Florida; 16 points and 13 rebounds in an overtime loss to Kansas State; 14 points and 15 rebounds in a loss to Baylor; 22 points in a win over Oklahoma State; 20 points and 7 rebounds in a 2-point loss to Kansas; 17 points and 9 rebounds in a win over Texas Tech in the Big XII Tournament; and 13 points and 6 rebounds in a loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Over the course of his 4-year collegiate career, Mitchell has started 92 of 102 games, averaging 13.7 points 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, shooting 48.3% overall, 34.7% from 3, and 76.3% from the free throw line.
Mitchell has various ties to UK head coach John Calipari. Like Calipari, he is originally from Pittsburgh and began his collegiate career at UMass, where Calipari served as head coach from 1988-96.
The Wildcats recruited Mitchell when he entered the transfer portal following his sophomore season with the Minutemen in 2021 before signing with Texas, where he averaged 8.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.6 minutes per game during his lone season with the Longhorns in 2021-22.
“Tre is from Pittsburgh and I’ve known him for years,” Calipari said. “This was a unique situation but as soon as he put his name in the portal, he was a player I knew we needed to pursue. He brings leadership, experience, size and versatility and is a great fit for what we want to do. I know this is a win for us and I believe this will be a win for him, too. We are excited to have him as a part of our program.”
Following eight offseason departures, including two-time All-American and former national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe to the NBA, as well as reserve forwards Daimion Collins (LSU) and Lance Ware (Villanova) to the transfer portal, Kentucky needed some experience to bolster its frontcourt and complement returning sophomore center Ugonna Onyenso as well as incoming freshman 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw.
UK swung and missed on Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), San Diego State’s Keshad Johnson (Arizona), and Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma (Kansas State).
The Wildcats are also courting 4-star 2024 Overtime Elite center Somto Cyril (6-10, 240), who took an official visit to Lexington earlier this month and is expected to reclassify to 2023 and join the roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
