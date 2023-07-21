Two bowl games highlight Owen County’s schedule for the 2023 high school football season.
Owen County is scheduled to meet host Campbellsville in the Forcht Bank Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 19. Kickoff for the Owen County-Campbellsville football game is slated for 7:30 p.m.
The Rebels are scheduled to host Pendleton County in the German American Bank Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 9. Kickoff for the Owen County-Pendleton County football game is slated for 8 p.m.
The TJ Wesselman-coached Rebels are set to host Pendleton County, Dayton, Carroll County, Gallatin County and Bracken County for home games in the 2023 high school football season.
Owen County has away games scheduled versus Campbellsville, Eminence, Switzerland County (Ind.), Beechwood and Walton-Verona in the upcoming prep football campaign.
The Rebels put together a 5-6 record in the 2022 high school football season. Owen County scored 201 points in 11 games during the 2022 season.
Lloyd Memorial defeated Owen County in the opening round of the 2022 KHSAA Class 2A Playoffs. The loss to Lloyd Memorial eliminated Owen County from the high school football postseason in 2022.
High school football teams from throughout the state are preparing for season openers.
Owen County’s schedule for the 2023 high school football season follows.
Owen County High School Football 2023 ScheduleAug. 19 at Campbellsville, 7:30 p.m.
(Forcht Bank Bowl)
Aug. 25 at Eminence, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 Dayton, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 Pendleton County, 8 p.m.
(German American Bank Bowl)
Sept. 15 at Switzerland County (Ind.), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 Carroll County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 Gallatin County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.
