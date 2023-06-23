The Third Annual SOKY Clay Shoot for a Cause presented by Atlas Air is scheduled to be held at Elk Creek Hunt Club on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Special Olympics Kentucky hosts the event annually.
Teams of four will shoot from different stations, with each person shooting a total of 75 targets. Each team will keep a scorecard and record hits. The team with the most hits wins.
Entry includes 75 targets, ammunition, golf cart and snacks. It is recommended that shooters bring their own guns. Guns may also be rented from Elk Creek Hunt Club.
Team registration fir the event is $750. Individuals can register for $200 and will be placed on teams. There are also sponsorships available either with or without registrations included.
The schedule will be as follows: 12:30-1:45 pm — Registration and Lunch, 2-4:30 p.m. (approximately) — Shoot; 4:30 pm — Awards, Beverages and Door Prizes.
For gun rental, call Elk Creek Hunt Club at 502-484-4569.
For more information, contact Trish Mazzoni at 502-695-8222 or tmazzoni@soky.org.
Registration for the Third Annual SOLY Shoot for a Cause is available online at www.soky.org/clayshoot/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.