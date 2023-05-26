Next week, my one and only grandchild, Caroline Kennedy Smith, is graduating from college.
Now, I realize every grandma’s grandchild is brilliant, but mine really is.
As a STEM student (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), she got a full scholarship from the National Security Agency (NSA), plus they paid her while she attended college and she already has a job with them, although I don’t know what she does there except it involves lots of math and technology.
One time she took a class called Discrete Math. (Because no one wants math to be indiscreet?)
Math makes my brain leak.
The only math I’m proficient at is determining how much an item on sale costs. For example, if something regularly costs $45 and it’s 30% off, you multiply the 45 by .70 (70%). Voila! It costs $31.50. Easy Peasy.
Mostly I try not to think about math because of the brain leakage, but last week at church my pastor brought up the subject of the math of grace.
He talked about gospel joy and the part math plays in it: Christ plus nothing.
He talked about how easy it is to get the math wrong.
We want to add more to the equation. We want to add extra rules or traditions because it makes us feel like we’re contributing.
He talked about legalism, keeping a tally of how we’re doing, counting up our good deeds, making sure the math comes out in our favor.
Some people do this out of pride, but some do it out of fear and insecurity.
Both reasons are incorrect.
In the pastor’s notes he included a quote, but I don’t know who said it. However, it’s too good not to share:
“Legalism is far more than the conscious belief that ‘I can be saved by my good works.’ It is a web of attitudes of heart and character. It is the thought that God’s love for us is conditioned on something we can be or do.
“It is the attitude that I offer certain things — my ethical goodness, my relative avoidance of deliberate sin, my faithfulness to the Bible and the church — that support Christ’s work and contribute to God’s goodwill to me.”
The thing about math, two plus two is always four. There’s no opinion or debate or doubt. Seven minus one is always six. Eight times eight is never 47, but always 64.
And the grace of the gospel is always: “Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried and that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures” (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).
It is always: “So, if the Son makes you free, then you are unquestionably free” (John 8:36, Amplified).
I love that! Unquestionably free. It’s a fact, like math.
Jesus’ last words on the cross were, “It is finished.”
He did it all, left nothing undone.
We don’t have to add anything else to what he has accomplished for us, neither can anything be taken from us.
Here’s another quote that we say a lot at my church, one that I have always loved: “Cheer up! You are more sinful than you could ever dare imagine and at the same time you are more loved and accepted than you could ever dare hope.”
The gospel is really very simple: I can’t. God can and did. Thank you, Jesus.
Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved.
No calculus or algebra needed. Hallelujah.
