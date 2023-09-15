The annual Sweet Owen Day festival is scheduled for Saturday in Owenton.
The festival begins at 7 a.m. with the Owenton Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast at the Owenton I.O.O.F Hall, 213 W. Seminary St. through 11 a.m.
The 5K walk/run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., followed by the Fastest Kid in Town race, which begins at 9 a.m.
The opening ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. and includes awards for the 5K walk/run event.
Live music kicks off at 11 a.m. with “What About Jane.”
Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at noon and the tournament begins at 1 p.m.
Dessert drop off for the Sweet Owen begins at 1 p.m., with an awards ceremony slated for 3 p.m.
Music by Dean Heckel starts at 1 p.m., followed by Joe Clark at 4 p.m.
The event concludes at 5:30 p.m. with the chamber of commerce gift basket raffle.
The event includes a number of vendors, including a variety of food offerings.
