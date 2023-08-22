The Owen County man charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Carroll County student told police he had “10 beers and a shot” before pointing the rifle at the teen and shooting him in the chest, according to uniform citation filed by the Kentucky State Police in Owen County Circuit Court.
Timothy D. Stone, 40, of 3775 Squiresville Road, Owenton is charged with second-degree manslaughter for the shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 13 at his residence, according to the citation.
Killed in the shooting was Bryce Stewart, who was a member of the Carroll County High School football team, an FFA officer and cheerleader. The citation says Stewart died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Stone was arraigned Aug. 17 in Owen County District Court where he entered a plea of not guilty. He was ordered to have no contact with juvenile witnesses who were present along with Stewart’s family, court records show.
He has since been released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Aug. 31, court records show.
Stone allegedly told troopers he was showing Stewart a rifle when he pointed it at his chest and the gun discharged.
Stewart’s teammates on the football team honored him during their season opener last Friday night in Carrollton by wearing his number of their helmets. The school’s marching band also honored him by forming his uniform number on the field during the halftime show.
The Owen County High School cheerleading squad wore black and yellow — Carroll County’s school colors — on Aug. 17 to honor the teenager.
“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” said Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes.
“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”
