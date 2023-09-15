HISA: No single factor in 12 equine fatalities
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) released a report on Tuesday, saying its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 12 equine fatalities that took place at Churchill Downs Racetrack in April and May 2023, found no single factor led to the deaths.
HISA’s investigation evaluated three primary factors: 1) the potential role of Churchill Downs’ racetrack surfaces in the breakdowns, 2) veterinary records including the necropsies of each of the 12 horses and 3) any potential rules violations or procedural deficiencies that may have contributed to the fatalities.
Despite extensive investigation and analysis, HISA did not identify any singular explanation for the fatalities at Churchill Downs.
Quarles among finalists for KCTCS president
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is among three finalists for president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). There has been much speculation about Quarles’ future since he ran, unsuccessfully, for the Republican nomination for governor, finishing second to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Quarles, whose term expires at the end of the year, received his doctorate in higher education from Vanderbilt University in 2018.
Besides Quarles, the other two candidates are:
• Dr. Dean McCurdy, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana.
• Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, President, Mott Community College, Flint, Michigan.
The next step for three candidates is to visit the system office in Versailles, where they will meet with the KCTCS Board of Regents and the 16 college presidents, and for a virtual forum conducted with faculty and staff members across the state.
The KCTCS Board of Regents is charged under state law with choosing a president to lead the system, and the selected candidate is expected to begin no later than Jan. 1, 2024.
Supreme Court Chief Justice won’t seek re-election next year
Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter officially announced on Tuesday he will not seek re-election to the high court bench when his current eight-year term expires at the end of 2024.
In making known his decision, VanMeter said, “The greatest privileges of my professional life have been to serve the people of Central Kentucky as their Justice on the Court for the past seven years, and to have been elected by my colleagues as Chief Justice. However, the time is right for me to begin a new chapter and turn the reins over to someone else.
“I am announcing my decision now so that any qualified judges and lawyers can make the decision as to whether this office and consequent election campaign are appropriate for them. I am grateful and humbled by the trust of voters, my colleagues, and for the support of my family. I will honor the trust reposed on me by finishing this term dedicated fully to the judicial process for the people of Kentucky.”
VanMeter’s career on the bench spans nearly 30 years, during which he has served at all four levels of Kentucky’s judiciary: as a Fayette District Judge, Fayette Circuit Judge, Court of Appeals Judge and Supreme Court Justice.
Upon his 2016 election to the Supreme Court, he became just the third individual to have held office at all four levels and is the only one of those to have served as Chief Justice.
He serves as the Justice representing the 5th Appellate Court District, comprised of Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Scott and Woodford counties of central Kentucky.
