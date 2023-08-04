Three Owen County 4-H students finished first and one finished second during State Communications Day in Nicholasville, the organization announced.
“They did really well,” said David Gabbard, 4-H agent with the Owen County Extension Office. “They definitely put in the work and did well. They earned it, for sure.”
Jeremiah Jury notched a pair of first-place finishes with his senior natural resources demonstration and his 14- to -15-year-old mock interview.
Alex Brock placed first in the senior digital presentation category and Charleigh Wright was first with her senior science-engineering and technology demonstration.
Ryan Preston placed second with his animal science junior demonstration.
Reaching the state competition requires students to begin at the local level. In March, 15 youth competed in Owen County Communications Day during which they give a speech or demonstration on any topic and compete against those in their age group. Alex Brock, Ryan Preston, Geraldine Ibarra Villa, Ariana Schadler Jeremiah Jury, and Charleigh Wright all won their divisions and qualified for district competition, held April 22 in Falmouth.
There, Brock and Preston competed in demonstration, Ibarra Villa in speech, Jury in demonstration and mock speech and Wright in demonstration and speech.
Jury, Brock, Wright and Preston each advanced to the statewide competition, which was held in early July.
“They really put in a lot of time,” said Gabbard. “Those who made it through continued to practice from January on and ran through events a lot of times.”
Gabbard said he is proud of the students.
Students interested in competing next year should call Gabbard at 502-484-5703 to learn more about dates, categories, the signing up process or to enroll in 4-H.
The new program is slated to begin Sept. 1.
