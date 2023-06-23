The registration deadline for Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer has been moved to July 15.
Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer will offer five different divisions during the upcoming season. The youth soccer league is open to boys and girls.
Paper registration forms for the youth soccer league are available at the Judge/Executive’s Office. Completed registration forms may be turned in by July 15.
Registration fees are as follows: First Kicks (U4) — $30, U6 — $60, U8 — $60, U10 — $60, U12 — $60.
Games in the youth soccer league are tentatively slated to start in mid-August. Scheduling information will be released at a later time.
Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer is looking for a group, club or civic organization to handle concessions for the upcoming season.
An online registration link is available on the Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer Facebook Page. Any group, club or civic organization interested in handling concessions for the upcoming season can contact Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer via Facebook.
