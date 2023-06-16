Owen County standout Teagan Moore scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Kentucky All-Stars over the Indiana All-Stars 94-90 at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday, June 9.
The Kentucky All-Stars, which shot 47.9% (34-of-71) from the field, prevailed in the opening game of the annual series between the two border rivals.
Moore connected on 12 of 19 field goal attempts. The Owen County product made three of seven three-point field goal attempts. Moore, who averaged a double-double of 31.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for Owen County during the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season, drained four of five free throw attempts.
Along with his game-high scoring effort, Moore claimed three rebounds, distributed one assist and logged one block. Moore was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
The Kentucky All-Stars led 49-45 at halftime.
Kenyon Goodin accompanied Moore in double figures for the Kentucky All-Stars, netting 14 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Kentucky All-Stars, Reece Potter, Chappelle Whitney and Marcus Eaves added nine points apiece. Nearly recording a double-double, Potter pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds. Supplying a strong presence inside, Potter recorded five blocks.
A total of 10 different players provided scoring for the Kentucky All-Stars. Gabe Sisk (six points), Gerard Thomas (five points), Crew Gibson (four points), Jerone Morton (four points) and Jeramiah Israel (three points) provided the Kentucky All-Stars’ additional scoring.
The Kentucky squad shot 76.9% (20-of-26) from the free throw line in its winning effort.
Markus Burton scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Indiana All-Stars, which shot 40.7% (37-of-91) from the field. Burton connected on five-of-seven three-point field goal attempts.
Joining Burton in double figures for the Indiana All-Stars, JaQualon Roberts scored 16 points and Sheridan Sharp netted 13 points.
Barely missing a double-double for the Indiana All-Stars, Roberts corralled nine rebounds.
Chipping in offensively, Logan Imes (eight points), Mason Jones (eight points), Myles Colvin (four points), Ian Raasch (four points), Zane Doughty (two points) and Luke Almodovar (two points) provided the rest of the Indiana All-Stars’ scoring.
The Indiana All-Stars shot only 50% (nine-of-18) from the free throw line in the matchup.
