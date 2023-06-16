Owen County standout Teagan Moore scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Kentucky All-Stars over the Indiana All-Stars 94-90 at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday, June 9.

The Kentucky All-Stars, which shot 47.9% (34-of-71) from the field, prevailed in the opening game of the annual series between the two border rivals.

