The Kentucky All-Stars faltered after halftime as the Indiana All-Stars pulled away to win 95-74 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, June 10.
Owen County graduate Teagan Moore narrowly missed reaching doubles figures in scoring for the Kentucky All-Stars. Moore netted nine points in the Kentucky All-Stars’ loss.
The Indiana All-Stars, the home team in the rivalry game, led 39-35 at halftime.
The Kentucky All-Stars never owned a lead during the matchup.
Markus Burton led a trio of Indiana All-Stars in double figures, scoring a game-high 26 points.
Accompanying Burton in double figures for the Indiana All-Stars, Mason Jones scored 18 points and Luke Almodovar netted 15 points.
The Indiana All-Stars shot 47.3% (35-of-74) from the field. The Indiana team shot 70.8% (17-of-24) from the free throw line.
A total of 10 different players scored for the Indiana All-Stars. Contributing to the Indiana All-Stars’ offensive attack, Logan Imes (eight points), Sheridan Sharp (seven points), Ian Raasch (six points), Zane Doughty (five points), Sam Orme (four points), JaQualon Roberts (four points) and AJ Lux (two points) accounted for the winning team’s additional scoring.
Faring well from long range, the Indiana All-Stars connected on eight of 26 three-point field goal attempts.
Sharp paced the Indiana All-Stars inside, securing 11 rebounds.
The Kentucky team received scoring from nine different players. Jerone Morton scored 12 points to lead the Kentucky All-Stars. Accompanying Morton in double figures for the Kentucky All-Stars, Kenyon Goodin netted 12 points and Gabe Sisk posted 10 points.
Behind Moore (nine points) in scoring for the Kentucky All-Stars, Chappelle Whitney (eight points), Marcus Eaves (seven points), Reece Potter (six points), Jeramiah Israel (five points) and Crew Gibson (four points) aided the visiting team offensively.
Continuing to lead the Kentucky All-Stars inside, Potter secured 12 rebounds.
The Kentucky All-Stars were limited offensively, shooting only 33.3% from the field. The Kentucky team shot 66.7% (18-of-27) from the free throw line.
Indiana’s victory forced the two rivals to split their annual two-game series.
