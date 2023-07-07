This week I have a confession to make. I fell off the wagon — the cooking wagon!
Yes, I made some delicious meals but nothing newsworthy. I did try a Molasses Coffee Cake receipt (Old English word for recipe) that was good but not good enough to share here. Instead, I boarded the reading and sewing train. I finished one book and am almost finished with another. Somehow through the wonder of technology, an Historical Fiction Lovers Facebook group found its way into my feed.
Now I have a long list of books that I look forward to reading. The first book that I read was not historical fiction but was recommended since it read like fiction. “The truth is stranger than fiction” saying can be applied to the book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI”. Back in the early 1920’s, oil was discovered on the Osage Oklahoma reservation. Mysterious murders occurred. I thought it was fascinating and it kept me reading late into the night.
The second book that took me out of the kitchen was “America’s First Daughter” about President Thomas Jefferson’s daughter. The authors of the book used words from the 18,000 letters that Jefferson wrote for most of the dialogue. If you like early American history, you will like this book. As the Owen County Fair exhibit entry date loomed on my calendar, I needed to add three, only three, buttonholes onto a wool cape. I belong to a talented group of sewists who meet in Lexington monthly. For a group project, many of us made a cape last fall.
Mine was complete except for the button holes. I thought I could complete those in no time at all. Ha! I vaguely remembered someone from the group saying that I should make Spanish snap buttonholes. Easy enough. I found the directions in one of my sewing books; then I went to the internet to watch a video. No videos and a couple of explanations that were the same thing from the book.
I practiced and felt like I knew what to do. I made a few practice buttonholes; but the cape was already lined, and I realized that this technique would not work. Next, I decided to use the button hole foot on my machine. Another hurdle to cross, the foot only works for buttons one inch or smaller. Of course, my button was larger than that so I had to make it without that foot — which I had never done.
I watched a few videos and finally the cape has three buttonholes and is adorned with big blue antique buttons.
In past years as the Fourth of July approached, our dwarf peach tree would be loaded with peaches. Two years ago, that mighty little tree met its demise as it toppled over from the weight of the peaches. I really miss that tree around this time of year.
As I was thinking of peaches, I had the opportunity to purchase a box of South Carolina peaches. I will be making a cake with some of the peaches. Below is a receipt for a 9 inch peach upside cake which is just the right size for two people.
Peach Upside Down Cake
½ cup (one stick) plus 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided, room temperature
1 cup packed brown sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon Himalayan salt
2 large ripe peaches, pitted and thinly sliced
1 ½ cups all purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
1 cup cane granulated sugar (Domino)
3 large eggs, beaten
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
¾ cup buttermilk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease 9 inch round cake pan with 1 tablespoon butter then line with parchment paper.
Melt 6 tablespoons butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and a pinch of salt in a small pan over medium heat stirring to combine.
Pour brown sugar mixture evenly into cake pan.
Layer peach slices atop brown sugar mixture from center outward to form a spiral; set aside.
Whisk together flour, baking powder and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Set aside.
Beat ½ cup butter and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 2 — 4 minutes.
Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined.
Reduce mixer speed to medium low and beat in flour and buttermilk alternately. Start with and end with flour mixture.
Spread batter over peaches.
Bake until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, about 35 — 40 minutes.
Cool cake in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes.
Run a butter knife around inside edge of the pan and invert onto a plate.
Serve warm or completely cool. Whipped cream optional.
