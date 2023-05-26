BEDFORD — Brandon Snell won the Boys’ 400 Meter Dash and placed third in the Boys’ 100 Meter Dash to lead Owen County at the Trimble County All-Comers Meet on Saturday, May 13.
Track and field athletes from Owen County battled several familiar opponents during the Trimble County All-Comers Meet.
Owen County’s results and the team rankings from the Trimble County All-Comers Meet follow.
Girls’ 100 Meter Dash: 9th — Savannah Anderson, 13th — McKenna McNay, 19th — Alexis Kelly, 31st — Sky Williams.
Girls’ 200 Meter Dash: 5th — McKenna McNay, 14th — Adi Bowling, 16th — Shya Smith, 19th — Alexis Kelly, 30th — Sky Williams.
Girls’ 400 Meter Dash: 4th — McKenna McNay, 6th — Savannah Anderson, 8th — Alexis Moran, 14th — Adi Bowling.
Girls’ 800 Meter Run: 5th — Alexis Moran, 10th — Lyla Wilson.
Girls’ 1,600 Meter Run: 6th — Alexis Moran, 14th — Lyla Wilson.
Girls’ 4x100 Meter Relay: 3rd — Owen County.
Girls’ 4x200 Meter Relay: 2nd — Owen County.
Girls’ Discus: 13th — Shya Smith, 18th — Sky Williams.
Boys’ 100 Meter Dash: 3rd — Brandon Snell, 21st — Sidi Cheikhahmed, 23rd — Talon Wilson, 37th — David Miller, 43rd — Colton Hurley, 50th — Antonino DeMaria.
Boys’ 200 Meter Dash: 16th — Talon Wilson, 25th — Sidi Cheikhahmed, 30th — Colton Hurley.
Boys’ 400 Meter Dash: 1st — Brandon Snell, 11th — Talon Wilson, 21st — Joey Newell.
Boys’ 800 Meter Run: 35th — Carson Cram, 43rd — Landen Thomason.
Boys’ 1,600 Meter Run: 26th — Carson Cram.
Boys’ 4x100 Meter Relay: 7th — Owen County.
Boys’ 4x200 Meter Relay: 6th — Owen County.
Boys’ Long Jump: 12th — Joey Newell, 17th — Landen Thomason.
Boys’ Discus: 14th — Adler Smith.
Boys’ Shot Put: 15th — Adler Smith.
Girls’ Team Rankings: 1st — Oldham County, 2nd — North Oldham, 3rd — Collins, 4th — Williamstown, 5th — Owen County, 6th — Frankfort, 7th — South Oldham, 8th — Fort Knox, 9th — Kentucky Country Day, 10th — Trimble County, 11th — Carroll County, 12th — Gallatin County, 13th — Whitefield Academy.
Boys’ Team Rankings: 1st — Oldham County, 2nd — North Oldham, 3rd — Trimble County, 4th — South Oldham, 5th — Kentucky Country Day, 6th — Collins, 7th — Carroll County, 8th (tie) — Fort Knox, 8th (tie) — Henry County, 10th — Williamstown, 11th — Owen County, 12th — Gallatin County, 13th — Holy Cross (Louisville), 14th — Whitefield Academy.
