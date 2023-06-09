LEXINGTON — Brandon Snell capped off his successful senior campaign with a pair of medals and narrowly missed out on a third in a standout performance for Owen County High School at the KHSAA Class A State Track Meet on June 1 at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility.
Snell took sixth place in the 400-meter dash (51.28) and finished seventh in the 200 dash (22.87). He was poised for another medal in the 100 dash but finished ninth — only 0.007 seconds out of the top eight.
“Brandon Snell, overall, is probably the best sprinter we’ve ever had at Owen County,” said OCHS head coach Heidi Williams. “He advanced in three events, and I don’t know if we’ve ever had that.”
Much of that success, Williams added, stems from Snell’s work ethic.
“He studies it as a science and then he’s out there on the track all the time on his own,” she said. “Of course, he’s got natural talent, but he really has made most of the talent he’s had. We’re going to miss him. He’s a senior and he’ll be hard to replace.”
Owen County’s Griffin Gentry was also 15th in the shot put (41-09.5).
As a team, the Rebels placed 29th with five points.
On the girls’ side, the 4x400 relay team of Savannah Anderson, Adi Bowling, Alexis Moran and McKenna McNay finished eighth in 4:23.19.
McNay placed 15th in the 400 dash (1:04.14) and also teamed with Bowling, Anderson and Alexis Kelly for 16th in the 4x200 relay (1:54.58).
The Lady Rebels finished in 34th with one point.
“It was about what we expected overall,” Williams added. “... We just didn’t have as big of a team this year. We lost people to graduation. We’re just struggling with numbers right now, so we didn’t advance as many as we normally do.”
In mixed unified action, Cameron Carter and Joey Newell teamed to take second in the long jump (22-07.75), third in the shot put (54-03.5) and fifth in the 2x50 relay (17.10).
The duo of Hailey Dean and Noah Wodrig placed fifth in the long jump (13-11), sixth in the 2x50 relay (18.03) and seventh in the shot put (40-00.5).
Tylor Stafford and Elizabeth Newell finished eighth in the 2x50 relay (19.94) and ninth in the shot put (29-01).
The 4x100 relay team of Wodrig, Stafford, Joey Newell and Carter took third place (1:14.14).
As a whole, Williams was pleased with the way her team progressed despite its lack of depth — and she has high hopes moving forward.
“We just got to get some more people, but we have some strong ones coming up,” she said. “We have three middle schoolers who are really good that we’re really excited about. We’ve always had that quality, we just need more numbers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.