Shirley Marie Jones, age 78, of Glencoe passed away at her home on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Born August 20, 1944, in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Pierce and Christine Baucum Manns.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Franklin Manns, William Manns, Elizabeth Southwood, Deborah Brunet, and Roger Dale Manns.
She is survived by her husband of over 61 years, Harlan Jones; her children, Denise (Harold) Reynolds, Timothy (Jeffery) Jones, Sherry (Will) Knox, and Ashley Jones; her grandchildren, Zachariah (Michelle) Knox, Austin (Melissa) Mathis, Ezra (Nikki) Knox, Sarayna (Kode) Knox, Marcus Jones, and Cadence Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Hayley, Peyton, Couper, Adrian, Holden, Caisen, and Wrenlee; as well as her siblings, Curtis (Marilyn) Manns, Diana Coates, Lee (Mary) Manns, Glenn (Sue) Manns, Robert (Sharon) Manns, and Betty Sue (Tony) LoBuono.
New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Main Street location on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 11 am until 2 pm. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with burial in the Glencoe Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Home Baptist Church, Owen County Public Library, or Meeting the Needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.