Lewiston, ID- Owenton native Brad Shelton’s sixth-ranked Cumberlands Patriots historic season came to an end at Harris Field during the NAIA World Series. The Patriots suffered a 4-3 loss against MidAmerica Nazarene. The Patriots end their season 49-9 with a conference record of 23-5.
“I just want to say it’s been an excellent season,” said Shelton, who captured his 1,000th career victory to advance to the series.
“I’m really proud of our guys for how hard they’ve completed all year. We didn’t play as well as we would’ve liked to here in Lewiston but I’m just super proud of this being the first group to get us here.
“We have a lot to be proud of and thankful for, and I’m really appreciative of finally getting here. I told our guys it was the first team that had their season come to an end here at Harris Field, and that is something that they will never forget. It definitely stings a little bit but I’m proud of our program and the direction we’re headed. I am very thankful for the support we have gotten from Dr. Cockrum, Coach Kraftick, and all our administration and the work that they have done for us. We will get back to work tomorrow and try to get back here next year.”
Looking at the history books, the Patriots had six players cement their names in Patriots batting history, while the team shuttered four records. Looking at individuals, Charlie Muniz is first in hits in a single season with 96 hits, second in home runs (24), tied for second in doubles (26), fourth in RBIs (73), and fifth in batting average (.425). Max Harper is first in RBIs (84) and is tied for third in both runs scored (72) and home runs (23). Raphy Almanzar is second in runs scored with 73, while Evan St Claire is fourth in runs scored with 69. Sujel Arias has his name at third in walks with 41, and Ben Snapp is tied for fourth in triples with four on the season. For the pitching records, Garrett DeClue is tied for second in wins with 11, while Hunter Rigsby is tied for fourth in strikeouts with 98. Cesar Avila is tied for second in both appearances (20) and saves (9). The team set new program records in RBIs (569), runs scored (616), walks (313), home runs (142), wins (49), strikeouts (549), and saves (17).
St Claire led the way as he went 2-2 with two doubles and a walk, while Muniz and Josh Simon tallied two hits each with one double each. Almanzar also added a double. On the mound, Rigsby got the start and pitched 5.0 innings allowing four runs on four hits with six strikeouts. DeClue came in relief and pitched 3.0 innings, only giving up one hit with two strikeouts.
The Pioneers got on the board first, scoring one run in the first and two in the second to take a 3-0 lead. The Pats responded in the third with one run to close the gap to 3-1. With one out, Almanzar got walked and Muniz followed with a double down the left-field line. Almanzar would score on an RBI groundout by Arias.
MNU scored another run in the third inning for the 4-1 lead. After a few scoreless innings, the Patriots scored one in the sixth. With one out, St Claire got walked, and two batters later, Simon notched an RBI double to left center to cut the lead down to 4-2.
Later in the eighth, UC scored another run to cut the lead down to one, 4-3. With one out, Harper got walked and St Claire followed with a double down the right-field line. Ben Snapp would get an RBI from a fielder’s choice, making it a 4-3 game.
The Patriots held the MidAmerica at bay to keep a one-score game heading into the ninth. With two outs and the season on the line, Almanzar got walked and Muniz followed with a single to left field. From there the Pioneers got the final out to end Cumberlands season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.