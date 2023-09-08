This was the week of the tomato! Roma tomatoes usually ripen in the middle of August. This year they were late. I waited several weeks for the Roma tomatoes to ripen so that I could make spaghetti sauce, spiced tomato soup, and salsa.
I was in the kitchen for days making two different batches of spaghetti sauce. One day I made the sauce and the next day, I would process the sauce in the pressure canner. Only two of six jars sealed from the first batch. I reheated the sauce and tried again with new lids.
Several still did not seal so I froze the sauce. The next canner load was some better but still a few didn’t seal. I was using Ball lids that I had purchased this summer on the second batch. I was so frustrated that I bought more lids at Dollar General with all but one not sealing when I processed the tomato soup. Perhaps I was tightening the rings too tight but I have been doing it the same way for over ten years and never had so many failures.
I also made a big kettle of tomato soup that tastes similar to Campbells. Because it is thickened with flour, it cannot be processed so I froze several containers of that soup. Besides sauce, soup, and canned tomatoes, I made salsa. My husband lived in San Antonio some thirty years ago and can’t find salsa like he ate there.
When he tasted the receipt (Old English word for recipe) below, he stated, “It is better than I thought it would be”. I take that for a compliment! I decided to get another opinion before I submitted the receipt to the paper. The ladies at the Books at Noon public library book club liked it, so I thought I would share it with you!
Salsa
1 ½ chopped onions
1 tbsp chopped garlic
1 cup cider vinegar
10 cups chopped, seeded, cored plum (Roma) tomatoes
2 cups chopped, seeded red and/or green bell and jalapeno (optional) peppers
1 tbsp dried oregano
1 tbsp granulated sugar
1 or 2 tbsp hot pepper sauce
1 ½ tsp ground coriander (or cumin)
1 ½ tsp salt
1 tbsp dried red pepper flakes (optional)
In a large stainless steel saucepan, combine onions, garlic and vinegar. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring occasionally.
Reduce heat and boil gently for 2 minutes.
Stir in tomatoes and peppers.
Return to a boil and cook for 3 minutes.
Add oregano, sugar, hot pepper sauce, coriander and salt.
Return to a full boil stirring constantly.
Reduce heat and boil gently, stirring occasionally, until peppers are tender, 3 — 5 minutes. Place in jars and refrigerate.
This salsa can also be processed by using a water bath canner. Process at a full rolling boil for 15 minutes. At end of processing time, remove canner lid. Wait 5 minutes, then remove jars. Leave undisturbed for 12 — 24 hours.
