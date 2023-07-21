A resident questioned the Owen County Board of Education on Tuesday about its compliance with Senate Bill 150, specifically the portion of the controversial bill that forbids requiring school staff use preferred pronouns that do not match the student’s gender on their original birth certificate.
Carol Shelton, who chairs the Owen County Republican Party, addressed the board about SB 150 during its public comment period, saying she wants to be sure the district is following the law.
Shelton said she reviewed the board’s policies and did not see where that issue had been addressed.
Superintendent Reggie Taylor addressed the issue later in the meeting during a second reading of the 2023 board policy manual. Taylor suggested tabling a second reading until each of the policies are checked to ensure they align with state law.
The Kentucky House and Senate each overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of SB 150, which forbids medical procedures to alter a child’s biological sex and requires students to use restrooms, showers and locker rooms that conform with their biological sex.
The board is expected to address the issue again during a special-called meeting later this month.
The board also discussed how to continue funding Chromebooks purchased with COVID funds, heard about middle school improvements in reading and math, and denied a church’s request to use school space for services.
The board also tabled a decision on how it plans to pay for Chromebooks that were provided to students with federal funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. With those funds running out, the board needs to come up with a plan for needed repairs and replacement of the Chromebooks.
Sarah Goodrich, principal of Maurice Bowling Middle School, told the board about improvements in reading and math performance, noting that 35% of students scored above grade level in reading compared to 21% the previous year.
Goodrich said 31% were above grade average in math compared to 16% the previous year.
During the superintendent’s report, Taylor said he is pleased with the progress of the district’s Leaders Team.
He also told the board about teacher openings that need to be filled, which includes math, science and special needs teachers. Taylor said the district is in better shape than most in terms of staffing, noting that surrounding districts need numerous teachers with the school year just a few weeks from beginning.
The district has entered into an agreement with The University of the Cumberlands which allows teachers to be certified while attending the college.
Athletic Director T.J. Wesselman requested and received additional funding to pay for additional assistant coaches. Two will be for football, and the girls and boys basketball teams will add one assistant coach each, as will the volleyball teams. Wesselman said the assistants are necessary to help supervise players and some were doing so without pay.
The middle school received board approval to start a parent-teacher organization. The amount of money to pay teachers who serve as team leaders will be determined at a future meeting.
High school principal Brian Gognat has accepted the position of director of instructional support and services, which includes recruitment and retention, curriculum, instruction and assessment development and implementation at all the schools. Gognat will continue to serve as principal until a replacement is named.
The board denied a request from Reconciled Church to use middle school rooms for church services.
