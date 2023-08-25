The Owen County School Board voted Monday night to increase tax rates for the coming year, a move that will generate nearly $200,000 in additional revenue.
The board also heard from Superintendent Reggie Taylor, who provided an update on last week’s school opening, including a sudden increase in kindergarten enrollment.
The board OK’d a 4% increase in revenue when it raised the rate on real estate from $6.73 per $1,000 in assessed value to $6.88. That means a home assessed at $100,000 will pay an additional $15 in real estate taxes.
The move, when combined with an increase to tangible assets, will generate $5.245 million in revenue vs. $5.146 million with the previous tax rate.
The 4% revenue increase is the maximum allowed by statute without subjecting the decision to a public recall.
Had the board voted for what’s called a “compensating” rate — a rate designed to generate the same revenue as the previous year minus new construction — the rate would have been lowered to $6.62 per $1,000 in assessed value and resulted in about $50,000 less revenue.
The figures are based on a 96% collection rate.
School officials said the district will receive less federal funding than it did during the COVID-19 pandemic and the tax increase will offset part of that loss.
Taylor said a smooth opening day include a surprise when 24 additional kindergarten students enrolled on opening day. Brian Gognat recognized the kindergarten team for its handling of the situation. The board voted to allocate funds to add a certified instructor to the elementary staff allocation.
Taylor said no other major events caused issues. He said the new HVAC system and bus routes were in place, and that the building were ready when students arrived. He acknowledged the handling of the renovation to the schools, especially the HVAC at the high school, the maintenance department completed what was necessary to prevent delaying opening day.
He said there are 1,636 students enrolled in the district.
The board approved an agreement that Owen County Parks and Recreation will pay the cost of using the facilities. Dan Logan, director of maintenance, was directed to calculate the costs.
The meeting included the first reading of policies and procedures dealing with field trips and the methods of transportation to school and athletic events. The board recommended changes before the second reading.
This month’s pay applications were explained by Logan and approved by the board, including the HVAC and the bus garage project.
H&W was given an agreement to supply apparel, fundraising items and custom services. This is not an exclusive contract, rather a service to provide items for students and teams that meet the standards of quality.
The elementary school entered into an agreement with Zearn Master Service to provide additional online instructional materials for supplemental aid in math. The service is available for instructors and families.
Jennifer Duncan updated the board on the Wide Open No Fear Rodeo scholarship. There has been $26,000 in scholarships awarded to Owen County seniors for college and trade schools. The board paid the HVAC and bus garage project pay applications. The HVAC project is not complete, there are units that have not arrived. The work necessary for installation is prepared and ready.
