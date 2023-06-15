Samuel G. Cecil, age 69, of Owenton, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home.
He was born May 24, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Ezekiel and Pearl Kanatzer Cecil. He was a graduate of Elder High School in Cincinnati and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He attended the police academy in Cincinnati, worked as a deputy for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and later as a patrolman, sergeant, and detective with the Cheviot Police Department. He retired after 32 years of service. He was the Vice Grand of Emmanuel Lodge #213; Masonic Lodge F&AM #123 where he was a 32-degree Mason and a member of Scottish Rite; and a member of the Owen County Historical Society. He was an accomplished musician who loved writing music and playing guitar. He was an avid collector and enjoyed traveling.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 14 years, Wilma Baker Cecil; his children, Joseph S. Cecil, Tracey Cecil, Jennifer (Daniel) Bunn, Shawn (Suzanne) Goss, Adam (Heather) Goss; and 10 grandchildren, Joey, Jr., Tyler, Jordyn, Lainee, Noah, Angel, Amelia, Evan, Lilly, and Ellie.
New Funeral Homes in Owenton is in charge of arrangements. A Life Celebration Memorial will be held at the Odd Fellow Recreation Hall in Owenton on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 6 p.m., with Bro. Dale Adkins presiding. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
