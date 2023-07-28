Construction has begun on Highway 22 East from the Owen County High school to Highway 845.
This has been in the planning stages for several years. Eaton Asphalt won the contract bid.
The plan is to straighten the S curves and widen the rest of the road to improve the safety of Highway 22 East.
One problem developed because of moving dirt close to the highway near the intersection at 845. A slippage occurred and has reduced the lanes to one in that location. There are stop lights on either end of the slippage.
Drivers are to use caution when traveling the construction area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.