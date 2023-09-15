Roy ‘Red’ Clay Hudson, 84, of Owenton passed away Monday, September 11, 2023 at his residence. He was born February 14, 1939 in Montgomery County, KY to the late Roy Hudson and Margie Burris Hudson.
He is survived by son, Paul Glenn Hudson (Julie) of Versailles, KY; daughters, Marsha Holderby Henry (Brad) of Lexington, KY and Betty Jean Temple (Beau) of Owenton, KY; brothers, George Hudson of Powell County, KY and Dudley Hudson of Frankfort, KY; sister, Jody Treadway of Mt. Sterling, KY; twelve grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hudson; sons, Roy Clay Hudson, Jr, Anthony Wayne Hudson and Terry Lee Hudson; daughters, Brenda Curtis and Edna Privett; and brothers, Bobby Hudson and Dwight Hudson.
A graveside service will be held 12:30 PM, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Fortune Cemetery with Chester Palmer officiating. Pallbearers will be Todd Scanlon, Blake Brooks, Bryce Brooks, Marley Holderby, Cody Semones and Brad Henry. Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Neal and George Hudson.
Taul Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
