With a grandmother who was a librarian for the Indianapolis school system, the library has always been a part of my life.
Even now as an adult, I go the library to take me away to those places I may never get to go. However, my day last week at the Owen County Library, not only took me to different places, but did so without much reading.
I started my morning with a transport to tranquility during a Yoga class. I learned that the Owen County Library holds yoga classes to anyone, for free, every Thursday morning. Once per month instructor Amy Martin, from Ft. Mitchell, and on the first Thursday of every month they have Owen County’s own Tiffany Stafford. The other two weeks during the month, the class is done by video instruction. What better way to start the day then through some stretching and mobilizing my body?
Little did I know, this was not a new thing for the Owen County Library. It has been offering this yoga program for nine years. Carol Taylor has attended since the very beginning.
After yoga was the walking class. During this class, I was able to get the cardio going. I know of no better way to get the blood flowing on a hot, muggy day, then a walk in a cool, air-conditioned room. But don’t let that fool you, a person can definitely work up a sweat. Today’s class was done by video instruction and kept you right on track to get the heart pumping.
At 1 p.m. it was time to go the rodeo. Rodeo Round-up was hosted by the library with guests from the real rodeo company, Lone Star Rodeo Company.
The Lone Star Rodeo Company is hosting the Wide Open, No Fear Rodeo that was in town Friday and Saturday, July 21-22. What better way to get vamped up and ready to watch the cowboys and cowgirls the coming up weekend then to get a sneak peek from the rodeo workers themselves?
After the younger group received their cowboy/cowgirl hats, everyone settled down for a quick story from Julie Donahue, a library worker. Next everyone was greeted with Greek Ellick, the rodeo clown. I later learned he has been working with the rodeo as a clown since he was 6 years old.
He is currently on the road 10 months out of the year working as a rodeo clown. He taught the crowd how to have some fun walking like a cowboy or cowgirl. He also explained how half of his job is keeping the bulls away from the cowboys or cowgirls after they have fallen to the ground.
He said he must keep his senses about him, and one way he does this is by not doing drugs.
Next up was Racheal Boyd and her niece, Oralee Madison. Racheal spoke about how her grandfather started their rodeo company in 1949. Her grandfather moved to Franklin, Tennessee where he started the first rodeo. Oralee gave a short demonstration of what it was like to rope a cow and boy was she good at that job.
She made it look easy and trust me when I say it isn’t. Finally, there was a drawing for some prizes such as free tickets for this weekend, shirt and tickets for meet-and-greets with the rodeo staff. Now it was on to coloring a cowboy/cowgirl vest.
After the going to the rodeo, I need some down time. So, I headed into the main area of library and checked out all there is to offer. First, I will start with the books. There was history, biographies, adult fiction and non-fiction, juvenile fiction and non-fiction, and a whole children’s area.
But it wasn’t just books. There were audio books, DVDs, CDs, Adult computers and children’s tablets. Finally, I noticed the exhibit featuring Rebekka Seigel. Rebekka was an employee from the library but from what I read; she was so much more. Her appreciation for the arts were often displayed in the library while she was an employee.
As a tribute to her, the library has displayed some of her beautiful fabric art creations. After admiring these hangings, I settle down with a good book and took my mind on the adventure of a national park.
My last adventure of the day transported me to the kitchen, as I have arrived for the cooking class. I must admit, I was not sure what to expect from this class. I am not a cook, but I will try almost anything from a restaurant. I am often told I eat like a 5-year-old at home, so I knew this would be out of my league.
As 6 p.m. approached, I made my way once again to the media room to enjoy Chef Gordon in the Gordon’s Gourmet class. Chef Gordon Flood and his sous chef Tammy Bradbury, both from Owen County, told me that tonight was “All About the Sauce.”
Chef Gordon explained to me that he has a cooking class once a month and for the last few months, he has been doing recipes that fall into a series from around the world. This month’s recipe is the last of that series and was learning how to cook Sunday Sauce out of Italy. The class started with printed recipes for everything he is cooking tonight.
First on the taste buds was mozzarella and tomato salad with basil. The mozzarella along with tomato, oils and vinegar was made so well. It melted in your mouth.
Next up was an Italian Meatball. This meatball was full of flavor and spices. It was so good I ate the whole meatball and could have been done after that.
But Chef Gordon was not done. While he made the Sunday Sauce, Chef Gordon explained how each ingredient should be cooked and when to put it all together.
The next thing I knew, Chef Gordon was stuffing pasta shells with three types of cheese and spices galore. Once the shells were stuffed and the Sunday Sauce was poured over, Chef Gordon placed it all in the oven.
While the shells were baking, Chef Gordon gave a small lesson on some different types of wines from Italy. Finally, it was time to eat the shells. The Sunday Sauce also has four types of meat; so along with our shells, we had samples of each of the meat that was in the sauce. This is one newbie chef who was so impressed. The food was so good, that I was surprised to learn that Chef Gordon does not cook or own his own restaurant.
As my day has come to an end, I can honestly tell you that I have been to so many places today, that I am exhausted. The only time I left the library was to get some lunch, but I felt like I explored so much. Our library is so full of activities that no one in Owen County should ever get bored.
I am looking forward to the many upcoming events such as the Sound Bath Meditation, Reed Masterton Magic Show, Paws to Read, more of Chef Gordon and of course the many other activities they have on their calendar. Stop by the library and pick up a schedule of events to see which ones you might be interested in trying.
Stephanie Marshall is a correspondent and freelance photographer for the Owenton News-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.