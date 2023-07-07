The Wide Open No Fear Rodeo is scheduled for July 21-22 at the Owen County Fairgrounds, organizers announced.
The event will be a benefit for the Wyatt Cole Memorial Scholarship.
Tickets, available at the Owen County Visitors Center, are $15 for adults, $10 for children 4 to 12 and free for 3 and under. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
The Ranahans will play for free Friday night after the performance under the pavilion in the vendor area, organizers said.
There will be a Kids Meet & Greet on Saturday morning at the barn.
Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and camp chair.
There will be no parking on the hill.
Food and Wide Open No Fear merchandise will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.