When I was a little girl, my Grandfather Hirn operated a dairy farm milking 60 head of Guernsey cows twice a day. There were other dairy farms in the area but I think he was the only one milking Guernseys.
I can still see (in my mind’s eye) a copy of Ohio Dairy Farmer magazine displayed on the end table closest to his seat on the davenport, as my grandmother called it. My other grandmother called it a sofa and we called it a couch at our house.
So many names for one piece of furniture, but I digress. Growing up, we would get our milk from the milkhouse. I drank fresh, unpasteurized milk until I was 5 years old.
When my grandfather sold off most of the dairy herd, my mother bought milk at the store and I quit drinking it. (I don’t remember this but my mother often remarked that I liked milk until then.) My grandfather kept two dairy cows and during my teen years, he still had Blossom who he milked by hand every day in one of the two stanchions in the barn having converted the rest of the barn into a hog operation — breeding sows and raising piglets.
Now, I visit Alpine Hills Dairy Farm each week to get fresh, unpasteurized milk. Just traveling to the farm delights my senses, bringing back those childhood farm memories.
I count myself very fortunate to be living at this time when more and more people are realizing the advantages of consuming fresh, unadulterated whole foods. Did you know that there are even raw milk vending machines in Europe?
Why have we been programmed to think that raw milk is hazardous to our health? The truth is hidden in the industrialization of our food supply. Even though unpasteurized milk has been consumed since milk animals were first domesticated, industrial dairies started a campaign stating that unpasteurized milk was unsafe and convinced the FDA to say that milk had to be pasteurized before it could be sold.
Guess what — the small dairies did not have the time or money to comply with this new FDA regulation and were forced out of business. Follow the money. Raw milk advocates want a return to the pre-industrialization of the dairy industry before the government restricted food choices.
Some make a valid point that it is legal to buy things that might kill you, cigarettes for instance, so it should be an individual’s choice to buy raw milk.
Why do I want to consume raw milk? Pasteurized milk is heated to extreme temperatures and kills all bacteria and destroys beneficial enzymes and probiotics which benefit the immune system and gastrointestinal tract. Raw milk has superior nutrition and significant health benefits over pasteurized milk.
In 1929, Dr. J. R. Crewe, a founding doctor of the Mayo Clinic, cured thousands of patients by feeding them raw milk from grass-fed Guernsey cows. He wrote an article called “The Milk Cure”. Crewe said that his “milk cure” successfully treated every condition that he tried: tuberculosis, cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, anemia, obesity, heart disease and diseases of the nervous system. Today asthma, autoimmune and allergic conditions have been alleviated for some people when raw milk is consumed.
There is no money to be made from prescribing a raw milk diet to cure diseases. Could it be the greed of pharmaceutical companies that led to the demise of raw milk consumption?
Commodity, industrially farmed raw milk produced with the intention to be pasteurized is likely to contain dangerous pathogens. No one is endorsing drinking this kind of milk without pasteurization.
However, raw milk that is carefully produced for direct human consumption (like in the old days) is held to a higher standard through rigorous testing. Know your dairy farmer. His business would be ruined if he sold milk that made people sick. According to government records from 2007, nearly 10 million Americans were regularly consuming raw milk. From 2000 — 2007 there were 12 hospitalizations for illnesses associated with raw milk. That is an average of 1.5 per year which translates into a 1 in 6 million chance of being hospitalized from drinking raw milk. According to Professor Joseph Heckman, Rutgers University, “Raw milk is, was and will always be inherently safe if you know what you are doing.”
When my daughter and her family were visiting, we (and I use that term loosely) made homemade ice cream. I used raw heavy cream and milk and farm fresh eggs. I cooked the mixture the day before we made the ice cream. The kids helped put the ice around the canister and sprinkled the salt on the ice but lost interest after that. I manned the post excitedly waiting for it to freeze. Thirty minutes later, we indulged in the chocolate frozen dessert. In fact, it was so good that I am going to make some later today for the two of us.
Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream
¾ cup cane sugar (Domino)
1 cup whole milk
¼ teaspoon Himalayan salt
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
3 egg yolks, lightly beaten
2 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
2 cups heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine sugar, milk, salt, and cocoa powder in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly. Bring to a simmer.
Place beaten egg yolks into a small bowl.
Gradually stir in about ½ cup of the hot liquid.
Stir egg yolks/liquid into saucepan.
Heat until thickened, stirring constantly. (Do not boil.)
Remove from heat.
Stir in chopped chocolate.
Stir until chocolate is melted.
Pour into chilled bowl (or mason jar) and refrigerate until cold. (about two hours). Or until next day.
When ready to churn ice cream, stir in cream and vanilla.
Pour into ice cream maker and churn according to manufacturer’s directions. (Layer ice, salt, ice, salt)
In the culinary arts, to simmer means to cook to a temperature ranging from 180 — 205 degrees. (Just below boiling.)
