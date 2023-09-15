Notching its second straight win, Owen County defeated Pendleton County 41-25 in the German American Bank Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Following the win, Owen County evened its record to 2-2.
Pendleton County dropped to 0-4 after absorbing the loss.
Quarterback AJ Olivas led Owen County to the win in the German American Bank Bowl. Olivas was named Owen County’s German American Bank Bowl Player of the Game.
Running back Bret Morgan paced Pendleton County in the German American Bank Bowl. Morgan was named Pendleton County’s German American Bank Bowl Player of the Game.
Offensively, Owen County amassed 348 total yards. Owen County finished with 191 passing yards. On the ground, Owen County gained 157 rushing yards and turned in a fumble-free performance.
Defensively, Owen County limited Pendleton County to four passing yards. Pendleton County managed to produce 314 rushing yards in the bowl game but fumbled twice.
Owen County and Pendleton County met in the nightcap of the German American Bank Bowl.
In the opening game of the German American Bank Bowl, Gallatin County defeated Trimble County 20-8.
The Rebels remained in the win column after outlasting Dayton 14-8 in a matchup eight days earlier.
Owen County is scheduled to visit Switzerland County (Ind.) on Friday, Sept. 15.
