Winning its regular season finale, Owen County topped Pendleton County 9-6 on Wednesday, May 10.
Owen County starting pitcher Cayden Dezarn claimed the win on the mound. Dezarn pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out one Pendleton County batter.
Teagan Moore closed out the game for Owen County and claimed the save. Moore pitched the final two innings of the Rebels’ regular season finale.
Pendleton County starting pitcher Connor Neltner took the loss on the mound. Neltner allowed seven earned runs over five innings.
Abraham Beebe pitched one inning in relief for the Wildcats, allowing two earned runs.
Neltner and Beebe each recorded one strikeout for Pendleton County in the matchup.
Owen County scored nine runs on 13 hits. Brady Kemper paced Owen County at the plate, finishing four-for-four with three RBIs.
In addition to Kemper, Dezarn (one hit), Moore (one hit, one RBI), Landon Perkins (two hits, one RBI), Hayden Sneed (two hits, one RBI), Cameron Fitzgerald (two hits, one RBI) and Ayden Menchen (one hit) each delivered at the plate for Owen County in its win. Providing an extra-base hit for the Rebels, Fitzgerald doubled.
Neltner (two hits), Cole Harlow (two hits), Austin Kirsch (one hit, one RBI), Nick Arkenau (one hit), Dalton Hughes (one hit) and Ethan Verst (one hit) each chipped in at the plate for Pendleton County in the late-season game.
