Looking to bounce back following its shutout loss to Campbellsville in the Forcht Bank Bowl, Owen County will visit Eminence on Friday, Aug. 25.
The Rebels and Warriors will meet in a non-district game.
Campbellsville pulled away to defeat Class 2A, District 5 member Owen County 54-0 in the Forcht Bank Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Rebels notched a win over Eminence during the 2022 high school football season, defeating the Warriors 32-18. Owen County excelled on the ground when the two teams met during the 2022 high school football season, rushing 25 times for 229 yards and four touchdowns.
Head coach TJ Wesselman guides the Rebels.
Eminence, a member of Class 1A, District 5, won its season opener. The Warriors pulled away to beat Bellevue 52-18 in a season opener on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Head coach Ryan Jones guides the Warriors.
Owen County has regular season games remaining versus Eminence, Dayton, Pendleton County, Switzerland County (Ind.), Carroll County, Gallatin County, Beechwood, Bracken County and Walton-Verona.
The Rebels and Warriors are longtime rivals.
Kickoff for the Owen County-Eminence game is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.