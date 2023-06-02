CAMPBELLSVILLE — Owen County is slated to meet host Campbellsville in the nightcap of the 2023 Forcht Bank Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Kickoff for the Owen County-Campbellsville game is set for 7:30 p.m.
The 2023 Forcht Bank Bowl will feature three high school football games over two days.
Southwestern and Ballard are scheduled to meet in the opening game of the 2023 Forcht Bank Bowl on Friday, Aug. 18. Kickoff for the Southwestern-Ballard game is set for 7:30 p.m.
South Warren and North Hardin are scheduled to meet in second game of the 2023 Forcht Bank Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 19. Kickoff for the South Warren-North Hardin game is set for 3 p.m.
Owen County and Campbellsville did not meet during the 2022 high school football season. Each of the 2023 Forcht Bank Bowl’s participating teams will start preseason practice in July. Owen County competes in Class 2A, District 5. After making an appearance in the Class 2A Playoffs, Owen County exited the 2022 high school football season 5-6.
Campbellsville competes in Class 1A, District 2. Campbellsville is the reigning Class 1A, District 2 Champion. After making an appearance in the Class 1A Playoffs, Campbellsville exited the 2022 high school football season 7-4.
The schedule for the 2023 Forcht Bank Bowl follows.
2023 Forcht Bank Bowl
at Campbellsville High School
Friday, Aug. 18
Southwestern vs. Ballard, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
South Warren vs. North Hardin, 3 p.m.
Campbellsville vs. Owen County, 7:30 p.m.
