Owen County is set to host Pendleton County in the German American Bank Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Rebels and Wildcats did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.
Owen County is 1-2. After opening the 2023 high school football season with back-to-back losses, Owen County (Class 2A, District 5) notched a win in its latest outing.
Following losses to Campbellsville and Eminence, Owen County defeated Dayton 14-8 on Friday, Sept. 1.
Dayton is a common opponent for the Rebels and Wildcats.
Pendleton County is 0-3. The Wildcats have opened the 2023 high school football season with three straight losses to Bracken County, Dayton and Newport.
Dayton pulled away to defeat Pendleton County (Class 3A, District 5) 48-17 on Friday, Aug. 25.
Owen County has regular season games remaining versus Pendleton County, Switzerland County (Ind.), Carroll County, Gallatin County, Beechwood, Bracken County and Walton-Verona.
Kickoff for the Ohio County-Pendleton County football game is set for 8 p.m.
The German American Bank Bowl will feature two high school football games. Trimble County and Gallatin County will meet in the opening matchup of the German American Bank Bowl at 5 p.m.
