Owen County is scheduled to host Gallatin County for its homecoming game in the 2023 high school football season.
The Owen County-Gallatin County matchup is slated for Friday, Sept. 29.
The Rebels and Wildcats are longtime rivals. Owen County blanked Gallatin 34-0 in a Class 2A, District 5 game during the 2022 high school football season.
After making an appearance in the Class 2A Playoffs, Owen County exited the 2022 high school football season 5-6. The Rebels notched wins over Gallatin County, Eminence, Switzerland County (Ind.), Trimble County and Shawnee in 2022.
Gallatin County missed out on advancing to the 2022 Class 2A Playoffs, finishing 2-8 in its latest gridiron campaign.
In addition to Gallatin County, Owen County’s 2023 schedule includes additional opponents Campbellsville, Eminence, Dayton, Pendleton County, Switzerland County (Ind.), Walton-Verona, Carroll County, Beechwood and Bracken County.
The Rebels will open preseason practice in July.
Owen County’s schedule for the 2023 high school football season follows.
Owen County High School Football 2023 Schedule
Aug. 19 at Campbellsville, 7:30 p.m.
(Forcht Bowl)
Aug. 25 at Eminence, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 Dayton, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 Pendleton County, 8 p.m.
(German American Bowl)
Sept. 15 at Switzerland County (Ind.), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 Gallatin County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Carroll County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.
