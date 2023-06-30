staff reports
Owen County will host Bracken County for its Senior Night during the 2023 high school football season.
The Owen County-Bracken County football game is slated for Friday, Oct. 13. Kickoff for the Owen County-Bracken County game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Owenton.
Following realignment from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA), Owen County and Bracken County are Class 2A, District 5 rivals. The Rebels and Polar Bears did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.
Bracken County made the made the move from Class 1A, District 5.
Class 2A, District 5 will be comprised of Owen County, Bracken County, defending state champion Beechwood, Carroll County, Gallatin County and Walton-Verona for the 2023 and 2024 high school football seasons.
Competing in Class 2A, District 5 during the 2022 high school football season, Owen County compiled a 5-6 overall record. The Rebels’ 2022 season ended following a loss to Lloyd Memorial in the first round of the KHSAA Class 2A Playoffs.
Owen County won four of its first six games during the 2022 high school football season.
Limited after the 2022 high school football season’s midway point, Owen County dropped four of its last five games.
Bracken County compiled a 7-3 record in the 2022 high school football season. Paintsville topped Bracken County in the opening round of the 2022 KHSAA Class 1A Playoffs.
The Polar Bears opened the 2022 high school football season 5-0. However, Bracken County dropped three of its last five games during the 2022 high school football season.
Owen County is scheduled to kick off its 2023 season at Campbellsville in the Forcht Bank Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 19.
