FRANKFORT — Notching its 11th straight win, Owen County rolled past Western Hills 19-3 in five innings on Friday, May 5.
Owen County starting pitcher Cayden Dezarn claimed the win on the mound. Dezarn pitched four innings, recording six strikeouts.
Teagan Moore pitched the final inning for the Rebels. Moore struck out one Western Hills batter.
Defensively, Owen County limited Western Hills throughout the matchup.
Western Hills pitcher Cole Simmons suffered the loss on the mound.
Owen County scored 19 runs on 10 hits. Dezarn (one RBI), Cameron Fitzgerald (three hits, four RBIs), Ayden Menchen (three hits, three RBIs), Logan House (two hits, one RBI), Cameron Bond (one hit), Hayden Sneed (one hit), and Eli Rice (one RBI) were each productive at the plate for Owen County in its convincing victory. Delivering an extra-base hit for the Rebels, Fitzgerald doubled.
Ethan Allison (two hits, one RBI), Carter Ahn (two hits), Logan Aldridge (one hit), Luis Fuentes (one RBI) and Cole Brown (one RBI) each connected at the plate for the Wolverines.
Owen County and Western Hills met for the first time in the 2023 high school baseball season.
