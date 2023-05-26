NEW CASTLE — Repeating as the champion, Owen County defeated Carroll County 7-4 in the 31st District Baseball Tournament title game at Henry County High School on Wednesday, May 17.
Owen County starting pitcher Cayden Dezarn claimed the win on the mound. Dezarn pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs while registering seven strikeouts.
Cameron Bond closed out the game for the Rebels. Bond pitched the final two innings, holding Carroll County hitless while recording three strikeouts.
Carroll County starting pitcher Braden Stephenson took the loss on the mound. Stephenson pitched one and one-third innings, allowing four earned runs.
Replacing Stephenson on the mound for the Panthers, Branon Battaglia pitched the last four and two-thirds innings in relief. Battaglia allowed one earned run while striking out one Owen County batter.
The Rebels plated seven runs on four hits. Bond (one hit), Eli Rice (two hits), Logan House (one hit, one RBI), Ayden Menchen (two hits), Teagan Moore (one hit) and Hayden Sneed (one RBI) each delivered at the plate for Owen County in its district championship-clinching win.
Carroll County pushed across four runs on six hits. Landon Isaacs (three hits, two RBIs), Dalton Wilson (one hit, one RBI), Colton Dietz (one hit) and Coy Willhoite (one hit) each contributed at the plate for Carroll County in the district championship game. Providing an extra-base hit, Isaacs doubled for the Panthers.
Both Owen County and Carroll County advanced to the 8th Region Baseball Tournament.
