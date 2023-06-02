OWENTON — Owen County has finalized and released its schedule for the 2023 high school football season.
The Rebels are slated to kick off the 2023 high school football season at Campbellsville in the Forcht Bank Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Owen County has additional away games scheduled versus Eminence (Friday, Aug. 25), Switzerland County, Indiana (Friday, Sept. 15), Walton-Verona (Friday, Sept. 22) and Beechwood (Friday, Oct. 13).
The Rebels are due to host Dayton for a home opener on Friday, Sept. 1.
Owen County has additional home games scheduled versus Pendleton County (Saturday, Sept. 9), Gallatin County (Friday, Sept. 29), Carroll County (Friday, Oct. 6) and Bracken County (Friday, Oct. 20).
Tickets for each home game will be $10 at the gate.
Owen County compiled a 5-6 record during the 2022 high school football season, notching wins over Eminence, Switzerland County, Trimble County, Gallatin County and Shawnee. The Rebels dropped games to Nicholas County, Henry County, Walton-Verona, Carroll County, Powell County and Lloyd Memorial in 2022.
Head coach TJ Wesselman guides the Rebels.
Owen County’s schedule for the 2023 high school football season follows.
Owen County High School Football
2023 Schedule
Aug. 19 at Campbellsville, 7:30 p.m.
(Forcht Bank Bowl)
Aug. 25 at Eminence, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 Dayton, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 Pendleton County, 8 p.m.
(German American Bowl)
Sept. 15 at Switzerland County (Ind.), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 Gallatin County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Carroll County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.