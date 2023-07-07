Owen County ranked 10th in the state in stolen bases during the 2023 high school baseball season.
Back-to-back 31st District champion Owen County recorded 157 stolen bases in its 2023 campaign. The Rebels finished 157-of-172 on stolen base attempts.
Owen County ranked behind only Williamstown (159 stolen bases), Western (161 stolen bases), Kentucky Country Day (162 stolen bases), Fairview (163 stolen bases), Frankfort Christian (171 stolen bases), Portland Christian (172 stolen bases), Frederick Douglass (174 stolen bases), Valley (207 stolen bases) and Henderson County (212 stolen bases).
Cameron Fitzgerald (33 stolen bases), Eli Rice (24 stolen bases), Teagan Moore (23 stolen bases), Hayden Sneed (19 stolen bases) and Brady Kemper (16 stolen bases) were Owen County’s top five baserunners in the 2023 high school baseball season.
The 2023 team stolen base rankings for the state were as follows: 1. Henderson County, 2. Valley, 3. Frederick Douglass, 4. Portland Christian, 5. Frankfort Christian, 6. Fairview, 7. Kentucky Country Day, 8. Western, 9. Williamstown, 10. Owen County, 11. Harlan, 12. Shelby County, 13. Leslie County, 14. Knox Central, 15. Carroll County, 16. Eastern, 17. Whitley County, 18. Fulton County, 19. East Carter, 20. Wolfe County, 21. Madison Central, 22. Holmes, 23. Webster County, 24. DuPont Manual, 25. George Rogers Clark, 26. Caverna, 27. Harlan County, 28. Fort Knox, 29. Jackson City, 30. Rose Hill Christian, 31. St. Henry, 32. Pleasure Ridge Park, 33. Christian County, 34. Corbin, 35. Paducah Tilghman, 36. Barren County, 37. DeSales, 38. Ohio County, 39. North Bullitt, 40. Trigg County, 41. Augusta, 42. Eminence, 43. LaRue County, 44. Mercer County, 45. Boyle County, 46. Bardstown, 47. Trimble County, 48. Powell County, 49. Central Hardin, 50. Russell County.
