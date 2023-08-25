CAMPBELLSVILLE — Owen County was held scoreless as Campbellsville pulled away to win 54-0 in the Forcht Bank Bowl at Dave Fryrear Field on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Rebels met the Eagles for a non-district matchup.
Owen County was forced to play from behind in each quarter of the bowl game.
Taking control early, Campbellsville outscored Owen County 27-0 in the first quarter.
Class 1A, District 2 member Campbellsville led 47-0 at halftime.
Extending its lead after the intermission period, Campbellsville added another touchdown in the third quarter to lead 54-0.
Defensively, Owen County allowed 193 passing yards. Owen County gave up 104 rushing yards.
The Rebels finished near the .500 mark in 2022. Owen County compiled a 5-6 record in the 2022 high school football season. The Rebels made an appearance in the 2022 KHSAA Class 2A Playoffs.
Owen County and Campbellsville met in the nightcap of the Forcht Bank Bowl. Prior to the Rebels meeting the Eagles in the Forcht Bank Bowl, South Warren defeated North Hardin 48-38.
Owen County is scheduled to host Pendleton County in the German American Bank Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Rebels will be looking to bounce back from the loss to Campbellsville on the road. Owen County is scheduled to visit Eminence for another non-district game on Friday, Aug. 25.
(0) comments
