Owen County came up short as Grant County held on to win 4-3 in eight innings on Tuesday, May 9.
Pitching in relief for Grant County, Xavier Camacho claimed the win on the mound. Camacho pitched two scoreless innings, logging one strikeout.
Braiden Beach started on the mound for the Braves. Beach pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs while registering seven strikeouts.
Eli Rice absorbed the loss on the mound for the Rebels. Rice pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs while recording five strikeouts.
Camacho paced Grant County at the plate, finishing two-for-four with one RBI.
Grant County didn’t produce any extra-base hits in its win.
Aiding Grant County at the plate, Luke Darnell drove in one run.
Owen County scored three runs on seven hits. Offensively for Owen County, Rice (two hits), Cameron Fitzgerald (one hit, three RBIs), Ayden Menchen (one hit), Hayden Sneed (one hit), Logan House (one hit) and Brady Kemper (one hit) each contributed at the plate. Both Fitzgerald and Sneed doubled for the Rebels.
