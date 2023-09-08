Breaking into the win column for the first time in the 2023 high school football season, Owen County defeated visiting Dayton 14-8 on Friday, Sept. 1.
Owen County won its home opener.
The win allowed Owen County to improve to 1-2. The Rebels won after opening the 2023 high school football season with back-to-back losses to Campbellsville and Eminence.
Owen County scored first and never trailed in its home opener.
The Rebels delivered two rushing touchdowns and a pair of extra-point kicks in the opening quarter to move ahead 14-0.
Dayton answered with a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the second period but couldn’t get any closer.
After leading 14-8 at halftime, Owen County maintained its advantage and held on to claim the win.
The Rebels picked up 125 rushing yards.
Through the air, Owen County amassed 62 passing yards.
The Rebels recorded 11 first downs.
Owen County turned in a solid defensive performance. Defensively, Owen County held Dayton to 61 total yards.
Owen County is scheduled to host Pendleton County in the German American Bank Bowl at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
