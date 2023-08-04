Owen County started its first full contact practice at around 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Under the direction of Coach TJ Wesselman, Owen County took full advantage of its first opportunity to put the pads on in the 2023 high school football preseason.
The Rebels opened preseason practice in July. Owen County is preparing for the 2023 high school football season.
Several familiar foes are among the opponents on Owen County’s 2023 gridiron slate.
Owen County competes with reigning state champion Beechwood, Walton-Verona, Carroll County, Bracken County and Gallatin County in Class 2A, District 5.
The Rebels’ 2023 schedule includes games versus Campbellsville, Eminence, Dayton, Pendleton County, Switzerland County (Ind.), Carroll County, Gallatin County, Beechwood, Bracken County and Walton-Verona.
Owen County is slated to host Dayton, Pendleton County, Carroll County, Gallatin County and Bracken County for home games in the 2023 high school football season.
The Rebels are due to visit Campbellsville, Eminence, Switzerland County, Beechwood and Walton-Verona for away games during the upcoming prep gridiron campaign.
Owen County is matched up against host Campbellsville in the Forcht Bank Bowl. The Rebels will visit the Eagles for a season opener at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.
