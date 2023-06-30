staff reports
Owen County concluded its off-season football workouts on Thursday, July 22.
The Rebels made strides prior to the KHSAA Dead Period. Owen County conducted workouts on 97 days over the off-season.
After making an appearance in the Class 2A Playoffs, Owen County exited the 2022 high school football season 5-6.
The Rebels claimed wins over Eminence, Switzerland County (Ind.), Trimble County, Gallatin County and Shawnee during the 2022 high school football season.
Owen County dropped games to Nicholas County, Henry County, Walton-Verona, Carroll County, Powell County and Lloyd Memorial in 2022. Lloyd Memorial beat the Rebels in the opening round of the 2022 KHSAA Class 2A Playoffs.
Head coach TJ Wesselman guides the Rebels. Owen County competes in Class 2A, District 5. In addition to Owen County, Class 2A, District 5 will include reigning state champion Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County and Walton-Verona in the 2023 high school football season.
Prior to the KHSAA Dead Period, which started on Sunday, June 25, multiple Owen County football players attended various college camps.
Offensively, Owen County averaged over three touchdowns per game during the 2022 high school football season.
Familiar opponents fill Owen County’s 2023 schedule. The Rebels’ 2023 schedule includes games versus Campbellsville, Eminence, Dayton, Pendleton County, Switzerland County (Ind.), Walton-Verona, Gallatin County, Carroll County, Beechwood and Bracken County.
Owen County will open preseason practice following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.
