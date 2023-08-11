JEFFERSONTOWN — Owen County visited Jeffersontown for its first scrimmage in the 2023 high school football preseason on Friday, Aug. 4.
The scrimmage featured Owen County, Jeffersontown, Moore, Trimble County and Fort Knox.
The Rebels, under the direction of head coach TJ Wesselman, opened preseason practice in July.
After making an appearance in the KHSAA Class 2A Playoffs, Owen County exited the 2022 season 5-6.
Owen County is set to compete in Class 2A, District 5. In addition to Owen County, Class 2A, District 5 includes Beechwood, Walton-Verona, Carroll County, Bracken County and Gallatin County.
Jeffersontown is poised to compete in Class 4A, District 3. In addition to Jeffersontown, Class 4A, District 3 includes DeSales, Doss, Valley, Waggener and Western.
Jeffersontown went winless in the 2022 high school football season, finishing 0-10.
Trimble County is preparing to compete in Class 1A, District 4. Along with Trimble County, Class 1A, District 4 includes Bishop Brossart, Holy Cross (Covington) and Ludlow.
The Raiders compiled a 4-7 record in the 2022 season.
Following a loss in the first round of the Class 1A Playoffs, Fort Knox exited the 2022 season 4-7. Fort Knox is preparing to compete in Class 2A, District 4, along with Lexington Christian, Washington County, Shawnee and W.E.B. DuBois.
Moore missed out on advancing to the postseason in 2022, putting together a 3-7 record. The Mustangs are set to compete in Class 5A, District 4. In addition to Moore, Class 5A, District 4 includes Seneca, Bullitt Central, North Bullitt and Grayson County.
Owen County is ranked fifth in the Preseason Class 2A, District 5 Rankings. The Rebels registered wins over Eminence, Switzerland County (Ind.), Trimble County, Gallatin County and Shawnee during the 2022 season.
Owen County is scheduled to visit Campbellsville for its season opener. The Rebels and Eagles are slated to meet in the Forcht Bank Bowl at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.
