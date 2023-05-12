Owen County blanked Trimble County in back-to-back 31st District baseball games, winning 16-0 and 12-0.
The Rebels dominated throughout the 31st District baseball series.
Owen County 12, Trimble County 0 (5 innings): Behind a no-hitter from Eli Rice, Owen County blanked visiting Trimble County 12-0 in five innings in a 31st District baseball game on Thursday, May 4.
Rice recorded two strikeouts while allowing three walks as he recorded the no-hitter and claimed the win on the mound.
Trimble County pitcher Brayden Wilson took the loss on the mound.
Owen County scored 12 runs on only three hits. Rice (one RBI), Hayden Sneed (one hit, two RBIs), Ayden Menchen (one hit), Cameron Bond (one hit), Teagan Moore (two RBIs), Logan House (one RBI), Cayden Dezarn (one RBI) and Wyatt Traylor (one RBI) each contributed offensively for the Rebels.
Owen County 16, Trimble County 0 (5 innings): Winning on the road, Owen County topped Trimble County 16-0 in five innings in a 31st District baseball game on Tuesday, May 2.
Cameron Bond pitched a one-hitter for the Rebels. Bond recorded six strikeouts as he claimed the win on the mound.
Trimble County starting pitcher Alejandro Maldonado took the loss on the mound.
Replacing Maldonado on the mound after three and one-third innings, Charlie Liter pitched in relief for the Raiders.
Maldonado and Liter each logged one strikeout.
Owen County scored 16 runs on 12 hits. Bond (two hits, two RBIs), Teagan Moore (three hits, six RBIs), Logan House (two hits, two RBIs), Wyatt Traylor (two hits, three RBIs), Hayden Sneed (one hit, one RBI), Ayden Menchen (one hit, one RBI), Cameron Fitzgerald (one hit) and Eli Rice (one hit) were each productive at the plate for Owen County in its shutout win. Moore, who drove in six runs, homered for the Rebels.
Liam Taylor collected Trimble County’s lone hit in the district game.
