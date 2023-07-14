Rebekka Seigel, master fiber artist and dear friend to many, of Owen County, passed away June 28, 2023. She was 75. She is survived by her two children, Nellie of Chicago and Max of New York. She is also survived by her sister, Diane McClain, OH; her brother, Rev. Dr. Joseph Beer, PA; and granddaughter, Rosa.
Rebekka sang alto in musicals at Anderson High and studied Music, French and Sociology at Bowling Green University. She began exploring quiltmaking in 1974 after moving to Owenton to raise a family with her ceramic artist husband of 40 years, the late Greg Seigel. She became a nationally-awarded quilt artist and was designated a Craft Luminary by the Kentucky Craft History and Education Association. She was the Kentucky winner in the first Great American Quilt Competition held by the Museum of American Folk Art in New York City honoring the centennial of the Statue of Liberty. Her work is included in many books on contemporary quilt making and can be found in museum and private collections. She also worked in various positions serving the arts and community including as an artist-in-residence educator in Kentucky schools across the state, as a program director at the Owen County Library, and most recently teaching workshops at the ARC Rehab Center and Owen County High School. Rebekka found joy in travel and exploring different crafts, cultures and customs and sharing her experiences with her students and community.
There will be a private burial service and a celebration of life at a later date.
The family asks that any donations be made to the Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort, Ky or the First Christian Church of Owenton, Ky where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
