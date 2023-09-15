The Grant County Fireballs claimed a gold medal during the Special Olympics Kentucky State Softball Championship last weekend in Bowling Green.
The team comprised of players from the northern Kentucky region, traveled to Bowling Green’s Michael Buchanan Park for the games. Owen County residents Tyler Stafford, daughter of Rob and Jennifer Stafford, and Cameron Carter, son of Chad and Ann Carter, are part of the team.
On Friday, the Fireballs defeated Lexington Lightning to advance to finals Saturday morning, where they came from behind to defeat the McCracken County Bears, 10-6.
McCracken County defeated the Louisville Llamas on Friday night to advance to the finals. The final was a close game with the lead changing from inning to inning until the end, when the Fireballs pulled ahead to gain the lead.
There were 30 teams in the tournament.
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic sports with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
The teams are allowed to have 10 players bat each inning. The coach from the batting team is the pitcher. All the coaches and empires help the athletics during the game by giving helpful pointers. A feeling of support is given to all the players by everyone on the field and in the stands, organizers said.
