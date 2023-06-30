staff reports
Players are needed for the Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer U10 and U12 teams.
Past players along with newcomers to the league are encouraged to register. Registration will remain open through July 15.
The registration fee is $60 per player. Registration is available via the Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer Facebook Page.
Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer is tentatively scheduled to start its 2023 fall season in mid-August.
Referees are also needed for the youth soccer league. In order to be a referee in the league, an individual must be at least 14 years of age. To inquire about becoming a referee for Owen County Parks & Rec Youth Soccer, send a direct message to the league’s Facebook page.
