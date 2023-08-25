I traveled back to Bainbridge, Ohio (my hometown) for a Memorial Service. The pianist in my home church, Judy, passed away at age 85. The ninety-one year old former pastor’s wife, Jean, met me at the service. She is amazing — driving over an hour from Lebanon, Ohio by herself.
The three of us were very close during my junior high and high school years. I sang in the youth choir and then in the adult choir and the pastor’s wife was the choir director for both. When I was in high school, there was a very old upright piano in the sanctuary.
Judy and Jean encouraged me to go to the church board meetings for several months asking for a new piano. Our persistence paid off, and the church bought a new piano.
There are several local stores/produce stands/orchards that I like to visit as I travel along US Route 50 towards Bainbridge. Karnes Orchard is between Rainsboro and Hillsboro.
When I was a youngster, my mother would buy apples from Karnes Orchard. The grandson of the original growers started the orchard business with all new trees a few years ago. They have a wonderful variety of trees including old varieties. I bought a bag of Jonagold apples. I will make a special trip in the fall to get other varieties of apples.
Since I was in the area, I got fresh produce from the Amish stand in Rainsboro, Ohio. I came home with a homegrown cantaloupe, green beans, pickling cucumbers, Gala apples and peaches. In fact, I stopped on my way to the service and on the way back to Owen County.
I gave Jean some of the peaches, so I bought more to bring home. After the service, I headed to the Amish general store, Jr’s, outside Bainbridge on State Route 41 South. As I have mentioned before, it is the largest Amish grocery that I have ever visited. In fact, Jean said that her niece from West Virginia travels there to shop. Where else can you get spelt flour and whole nutmegs? Speaking of whole nutmegs, did you know that they are good for four to five years?
A dozen whole nutmegs is less than three dollars. In the last three years, I have only used three nutmegs on my antique nutmeg grater. I tend to use less nutmeg in receipts (Old English word for recipe) when grating it myself. Honestly, I bought the nutmeg grater to add to my antique kitchen tools and then started using it three years ago when I discovered the whole nutmegs at Jr’s.
Researching how long whole nutmeg seeds were good led to more discoveries. Nutmeg trees are indigenous to Indonesia but now they grow in other tropical climates around the world. Dutch and English merchants valued nutmeg during colonial times so much that the Dutch exchanged their colony of New Amsterdam (present day New York City) for control of the Indonesian spice islands. I also found that it is best to store the whole seeds in airtight containers in the pantry away from light and heat.
Luckily, I just happen to store mine in the top of the antique possum belly oak bakers’ cabinet on the far side of the kitchen away from the stove. I like grating a whole nutmeg seed so that the nutmeg is fresh. Supermarket nutmeg spice is old and possibly stale. Fresh is best!
I also purchased aluminum-free baking powder. I switched out the baking powder that I keep on the counter by the canisters. So far, no issues replacing single action baking powder for the double acting.
For some reason, I had the urge to purge. I tackled the closet with boxes of family pictures and mementos. When I pulled out the box labeled “Mother’s recipes”, I just had to open it.
Inside were several books that Mother never used, an antique cookbook from the late 1800’s, yet another copy of a 1947 Good Housekeeping Cookbook (my third or fourth one) and a green plastic covered cookbook with a label that said, “The” pickle recipe.
I was so excited. I turned to the pickle section and there were three receipts with no markings. So close. Only three choices but the mystery remains.
This week I tried a new receipt. Making pimento cheese has been on my list for over a year. Now that I have made it, I ask myself, “Why did you wait so long?” I discovered that I liked pimento cheese about twelve years ago.
Again, I ask myself, “Why did you wait so long?” When I read the ingredients on the plastic tub of store-bought pimento cheese, I was inspired to want to make my own leaving out guar gum, xanthan gum, cane sugar, corn starch and potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate, etc.
I think I will use a little less Worcestershire sauce next time. I grated a yellow sharp cheddar and a white sharp cheddar because any kind of cheese will work. I hope you don’t wait too long to try the receipt below!
Pimento Cheese Spread
½ cup mayonnaise (Duke’s brand)
3 ounces finely shredded sharp cheddar
3 ounces finely shredded medium or mild cheddar cheese
1 (2 ounce) jar diced pimentos, strained
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, optional
1 teaspoon finely grated yellow onion
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
• Grate the cheese
• Mix the mayonnaise, pimentos, Worcestershire sauce and pepper in a bowl.
• Stir in the hand shredded cheese.
• Cover and refrigerate overnight.
• Serve on crackers, for sandwiches, topping for hamburgers, etc. or just eat a little serving of it without bread.
