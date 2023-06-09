Owen County Parks and Recreation drew favorable reviews Saturday for the work it does in providing activities for the county’s youth.
James and Trista Phillips, along with Sara Dempsey, traveled to the park to watch the Trimble County girls play softball and said they liked what they saw. They commented on how clean the park was and complimented the umpires, adding they want their children involved in learning teamwork and give their girls an opportunity to make friends.
Owen County grandparents, Rex and Sabrina Cummins, said they appreciated the chance for their grandsons to learn discipline and teamwork.
Organizers said 300 Owen County children take part in eight co-ed T-ball teams, eight baseball teams and three girls softball teams.
The 10 and Under and 12 and Under baseball teams and all three girls softball teams travel to Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, and Trimble for games for competitions.
ilips and Sara Dempsey spectators from Trimble County watching the girls softball.
Ann Carter, chairperson of the Owen County Parks and Recreation board, is responsible for the baseball programs, while Rob Chaney coordinates the umpires and has gotten each of them certificated. Those interested in learning more about opportunities for volunteering or know a child who would benefit from activities should connect with Carter by messaging her on the Facebook page Owen County Parks and Recreation.
That is the place to stay informed on what other programs will be available soon.
